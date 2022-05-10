More revelations have been given about the evil acts of gunmen who killed Gloria Matthew and Linus Audu, an army couple

A relative with spoke with journalists recently disclosed that the killers murdered Linus' family members the same day he was murdered

The relative added that Gloria was killed in front of her 10-year-old daughter and mother in Imo state

Imo - Depth into circumstances surrounding the murder of Gloria Matthew and Linus Audu, an army couple who were slain in Imo state has been given by a family member.

In a chat with BBC Pidgin which was monitored by The Cable, the family member whose identity was withheld said the couple was attacked by four armed persons in a place close to the Orlu local government area of the state.

The relatives said Linus' family members were also killed (Photo: Daily Trust)

The source added:

“Audu is from southern Kaduna but he lives in Makurdi. Gloria is based in Sokoto. They arrived in Lagos from Kaduna on the 26th of April to pick up Gloria’s mum so that they can travel together for the traditional marriage rites."

Added to this, the source revealed that some of Linus' relatives were killed the same day.

Moreover, the relative said the couple said the duo was killed in front of Gloria's 10-year-old daughter and mum.

The source was quoted:

“They killed Linus’ relatives that day. The leader of the armed men ordered them (gunmen) to shoot. They killed them (the couple) in front of Gloria’s 10-year-old daughter and her mum.”

