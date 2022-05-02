Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed what God spoke to him regarding the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed what God told him about the dreaded coronavirus.

Adeboye on Sunday, May 1, in the opening of his monthly telecast, said the COVID-19 would subside and not go away, adding that malaria is more deadly than the dreaded COVID-19, The Punch reports.

Pastor Adeboye said brethren (residents) have shunned the use of face masks. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

He quoted media reports as saying that not less than 200,000 persons reportedly died as a result of Malaria in Nigeria in 2021, adding that despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, the causality figure was less than 2,000.

What God said about COVID-19

He lamented the increase of persons who took delight in staying away from the church citing coronavirus as an excuse, saying that he had prophesied that it would subside and not go away, Vanguard added.

The pastor said:

“Any young person staying away from church is disobeying God, anyone older than me is old and anyone younger than me is young. I am still young. If you want to wear a facemask, fine.

“God told me Coronavirus will subside but it will not go away. Safety is of the lord, stop fearing the devil."

