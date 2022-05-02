Tragedy struck again in Lagos state as another building collapsed at the Ebute Metta area on Sunday night

Many occupants of the building were trapped under the rubble and rescue operations are ongoing

News of the collapsed three-storey building was announced by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

Ebute Metta, Lagos - Many residents were trapped when a three-storey building, collapsed at 32 Ibadan Street in Ebute Metta area of Lagos state, on Sunday, May 1.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received an alert about the collapsed building at about 9.48pm.

An alert of the collapsed three storey building was received at 21:48 hours on Sunday. Photo credit: @TrafficChiefNG

Source: Twitter

Sharing a video of the collapsed building on its Twitter page, it added that its officials are already at the scene and rescue operations are ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Daily Trust report, four persons, including a woman and her child, have been confirmed dead, so far and 23 others rescued as the search and rescue operation continues.

Giving an update on the tragedy in the early hours of Monday, May 2, the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Territorial Head, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said:

“Altogether as at now, about 23 people have been rescued alive; 7 children and 16 adults. Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged."

Another 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

This is just one out of many that have happened in recent times. In February, a three-storey building still under construction collapsed in Lagos state. The collapsed building was on Akanbi Crescent in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

The building collapsed into another building beside it. According to an eyewitness, a part of the building had collapsed late last year, but work did not stop.

A resident of number 29, Lawani Street, a street off the scene of the incident was reported to have claimed that her car was affected last year, when a section of the building collapsed, however, work continued despite the police being called in.

1 dead, 3 people trapped as building collapses in Lagos

In October 2021, a building located at No 97 Lagos Road Haruna in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state collapsed.

The building, which was originally abandoned by its owner was said to have collapsed on the night of Monday, October 18.

One person was confirmed dead. The deceased identified as Joseph Ilesa MI, a 25-years-old male was recovered from the debris of the collapsed building.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday, October 19, said that three other people were also trapped in the building.

Source: Legit.ng