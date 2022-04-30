A 102-year-old presidential aspirant, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission to arrest and prosecute any politician or group buying N100m nomination form of any political party.

Ezeanyaeche said if the anti-graft agencies were truly independent and alive to their responsibilities, they should not be reminded that no politician would cough up the amount of money without stealing public funds.

The centenarian stated this on Saturday when she presented the nomination form of her party, Africa Action Congress, to her people in Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

She also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and every other relevant agency to create laws to peg the amount spent on nomination forms and electioneering as part of measures to reduce corruption.

She lamented that current politicians have run the country aground and as one of the founding members of Nigeria, she cannot continue to keep quiet while the country degenerates further.

She said her joining the 2023 presidential race is to bring a disruptive change as the youths of the country have failed to take up the challenge.

She noted that many aspirants from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are running to the AAC, her party, because of the exorbitant price of their nomination form.

Despite this, she said she was still optimistic about making an appreciable impact in the party’s primaries taking place on June 30.

Ezeanyaeche, who is also the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Voice of the Senior Citizens of Nigeria, pointed out that the huge price some parties place on nomination forms is a means of eliminating good people from participating in politics, as by so doing, throwing up “potential criminals with the tendency to go into offices to steal.”

Source: Legit.ng