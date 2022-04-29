The fight against terrorism has again been intensified by the Nigerian Army after a successful military operation in Borno state

Operatives of the Nigerian Army have annihilated the spiritual leaders of several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists, Legit.ng reports.

According to a Twitter post by the official handle of the Nigerian Army Headquarters on Friday, April 29, the terrorists were killed during an operation at Manjo Ali Qere in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army in an operation tagged 'Operation Desert Sanity' annihilated and recovered several ammunition. Photo Credit: (@HQNigerianArmy)

It was gathered that the operation tagged 'Operation Desert Sanity' launched the attack on Thursday, April 28.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army in a pictorial show shared on their official Twitter page confirmed that arms and ammunition were recovered from the notorious terrorists.

Similarly, the Nigerian also carried out another recent attack in Orlu, Imo state where two IPO and ESN members were killed and four others were captured.

As reported by Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 26, the operation was launched by the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that a shootout between the troops and the outlaw groups erupted around the general area of Aluminum Company and All Saints Church.

The Nigerian Army were able to overpower and resist the attack of the outlaw group after launching a grenade.

Meanwhile after a successful operation, ammunitions were recovered which included AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, and two Motorcycles.

3 Days after ISWAP terrorists bomb Taraba community, give reason

In another development, some members of a terrorist group have again attacked a community in Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state.

The terrorists were said to have visited the community three days after they bombed a bar in its boundary area.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the terrorists said they were targeting infidels at the bar where alcohol was being sold.

2023: Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Nyesom Wike

Meanwhile, down south of Nigeria, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated confidently that he has the ultimate solution to curb insecurity in Nigeria.

The pragmatic Wike made this comment while interacting with PDP delegates in Taraba state in a consultative meeting.

Wike also canvassed the need for state police in Nigeria, stressing that it will go a long way in addressing the issue of insecurity.

