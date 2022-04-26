The Nigerian Army has intensified its fight against terrorism after annihilating some suspected outlawed members of IPOB and ESN

It was gathered that members of the outlawed group could not withstand the arsenal of the troops as they all flee while engaging the troops in a shoot out

No fewer than four members of the IPOB and ESN group were apprehended by the troops whilst they tried to flee

Imo, Orlu - The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army has annihilated some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) following a heated shootout in Imo state.

According to a statement issued by the army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, the shootout between troops and members of the outlawed group transpired along Orlu-Orsu road on Monday, April 25.

Some of the suspected members of IPOB and ESN paraded by the Nigerian Army. Photo Credit: (HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, two gunmen from the outlawed group were killed while four others were apprehended by operatives of the Nigerian Army.

It was further gathered that the troops after several minutes of shootout recovered some ammunition from the group.

How the shootout went down

According to the army spokesperson, the outlawed group started to engage the troops when the group sighted them while on patrol around the general area of Aluminium Company and All Saints Church.

Nwachukwu stated that the IPOB and ESN groups launched a grenade attack on the troops and in retaliation, the troops hit them with more sophisticated firepower to disengage them leaving the outlaws to scamper for safety.

Some of the ammunitions recovered from the fleeing outlawed groups included AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, and two Motorcycles.

Others were four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, aphrodisiac charms, and the sum of Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Naira only.

Meanwhile, upon investigating the mobile phones of the suspects, it was discovered that the phones contained video images of cold-blooded murders corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals.

