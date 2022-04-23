Some members of a terrorist group have again attacked a community in Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state

The terrorists were said to have visited the community three days after they bombed a bar in its boundary area

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the terrorists said they were targeting infidels at the bar where alcohol was being sold

In just three days after members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) bombed a bar in Taraba state, the state just witnessed another fresh explosion.

ISWAP had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted infidels stating that about 30 people were either killed or injured in the explosion that rocked the bar where alcohol was being sold.

Some terrorists have launched a fresh attack in the Nukkai area of Taraba state. Photo: Ishiaku Darius

Daily Trust reports that the fresh explosion rocked the Nukkai area of Taraba state. The area shares a boundary with Ardo-Kola local government area of the state.

The attack which injured nine people was said to have occurred on Friday, April 23, night.

Although details of the explosion are said to be still sketchy as of the time of this report, sources within the area said that the Friday night explosion occurred beside a local beer joint.

Some of the residents in the area confirmed that the explosion left cracks on the walls of buildings within the location where the incident happened.

Police react to the recent explosion

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the Taraba state police command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Usman confirmed the attack by the terrorists.

Usman also confirmed that nine residents sustained various degrees of injury following the explosion.

Many feared dead as bomb explodes at restaurant in northern state

There was pandemonium at a local restaurant in Taraba state on Tuesday, April 19, as a bomb said to be thrown by an unknown person exploded in the state.

Eyewitnesses said at least seven people were killed in the explosion that occurred at Iware town in Ardo Kola local government area.

However, confirming the incident, the police said three persons were confirmed dead and nineteen others sustained serious injuries.

Source: Legit.ng