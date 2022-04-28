Two former Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from captivity, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, will be graduating from Southeastern University, US, on Friday, April 29

Both Bishara and Pogu will be leaving the Florida university with master's degrees in different fields

While Pogu aims to work in a non-profit firm having studied human services, Bishara has an interest in becoming a social worker

Florida, US - Fate continues to shine on two young Nigerian females, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who were among the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014.

Both Bishara and Pogu will be getting master’s degrees from Florida’s Southeastern University on Friday, April 29, The Ledger reports.

Both girls escaped from Boko Haram captivity (Photo: The Ledger)

The girls escaped and eventually found refuge in the United States where they were offered scholarships by the leadership of Southeastern University after finishing high school, PM News added.

The duo was said to have received bachelor’s degrees in the fall of 2021.

Pogu who will be the student commencement speaker during the school's graduation o Friday is to receive a master’s in human services, Bishara will get a master’s in social work.

Pogu's dream is to work for a nonprofit organization and study for the LSAT so she can eventually enroll in law school.

On her part, Bishara plans to work in a hospital setting as a social worker after graduation.

