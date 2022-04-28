Various security operatives in Nigeria have been urged to up their game in securing the lives and property of residents of the Federal Capital Territory

The call was made by the minister of state for the FCT, Ramatu Tijjani, during a meeting with some stakeholders in Abuja

Tijjani also condemned the poor gathering of intelligence needed to nip criminality in the FCT in the bud

The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani, on Thursday, April 28, blamed the lack of intelligence gathering for the growing insecurity in the city.

Daily Trust reports that Ramatu while speaking at the sixth security meeting with area council chairmen, religious and traditional leaders said that some communities in the FCT have failed on intelligence gathering.

Ramatu advised that security agencies should not wait until attacks were launched on residents before embarking on missions.

She also called on the traditional rulers and other stakeholders to evolve new methods of tackling insecurity in the nation’s capital.

For Ramatu, the directive became imperative in view of pockets of reported kidnapping cases and the forthcoming Sallah.

She stressed that there was a need to re-strategise and strengthen areas of need within the FCT.

Her words:

“In view of recent reports from area councils like Gwagwalada, Kwali and Bwari, there is every reason for us to come back, re-strategise and ask what is happening, where we are failing and where we need to strengthen.

"We need to do an analysis of where our strength lies and where we need to fortify."

She noted that despite all these, there are still reports of people invading communities and the people's peace, especially in the satellite towns where the terrains are difficult.

