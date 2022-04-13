There is a new development regarding the investigation of the Abuja-Kaduna railway attack by terrorist

According to the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Airforce intelligence team, a huge ransom meant for the release of those kidnapped by bandits has been intercepted

Meanwhile, the report indicated that sources believed the couriers of the ransom payment who were security personnel have been arrested and some of those kidnapped had been rescued

Following an escalation of intelligence operations that followed the terrorist bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna railway track and abduction of passengers, a joint Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce intelligence team have intercepted a ‘huge’ amount of ransom (#60million) meant for the freedom of some captives in the custody of armed bandits in Kaduna state.

According to the Vanguard report, sources disclosed some of the couriers of the ransom payment are suspected and believed to be security personnel.

During the joint military operation, many of the bandits were eliminated while some kidnapped victims including women and children were rescued.

The state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was saddened by the attack which led to loss of lives and rendered others helpless. Photo credit: @Kaduna State Government

Source: Twitter

Source claim

The source said the operation which specifically involved troops of 271 NAF Detachment in Birnin Gwari, and troops of the Nigerian Army Forward Operations Base in Gwaska resulted in the rescue of dozens of kidnapped victims during the coordinated operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source added the case of the arrested couriers who mostly have identifications with security agencies, to the Department of State Service (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for further investigation.

Kaduna train attack: Expatriates spotted as terrorists release another video of kidnapped victims

The terrorists responsible for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train had released another video of abducted victims.

In the two minute-30 seconds video, the abductees were seen begging the federal government to come to their aid.

Speaking on why they released the new video, the terrorists explained that they had sent messages to the Nigerian authorities.

Abuja-Kaduna train: After Dr Chinelo, police officer who was a victim dies

In a previous report by Legit.ng, one of the victims of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, had been confirmed dead after battling multiple injuries.

Funtua, according to the report, was shot in the head and chest during the deadly attack by terrorists who are yet to be identified and arrested by security agencies.

A source disclosed that the victim died on Tuesday, April 5, in Funtua town, Katsina state where he was receiving treatment.

Source: Legit.ng