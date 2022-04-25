The police command in Kwara state has commenced an investigation over the killings in Offa over the weekend

Kwara, Offa - Emerging reports have confirmed the death of three persons and several injuries during a clash between Isale Oja and Oja Oba gang in Offa, Kwara state.

DailyTrust Newspaper reports that the incident transpired on Sunday, April 24 following a brawl between a member of the opposing gang and the leader of the rival gang.

As gathered by Legit.ng, one of the leaders of the gang was said to have snatched the girlfriend of a member of the rival gang which in turn led to a gang fight between both gangs.

One Alhaji Abdulrahman, a resident of Offa disclosed these details to the newspaper.

Police commence investigations in Offa killings

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident stating that investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said:

“Before the arrival of Policemen dispatched to the scene, two of the warring gangster groups, Samad Adeyemi, 21, and Abdulahi Mohammed, 20, have been shot dead.

“Investigation into the matter is however in progress.”

