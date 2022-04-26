The good people of Kaduna have been thrown into mourning as bandits attacked villages in Kagarko LGA of the state

This is as the gunmen murdered the ruling APC's Aribi ward chairman and also gunned down some locals too

Meanwhile, a close source revealed the gunmen also kidnapped people in the area but the police command in the state is yet to react to the sad development

Bandits have attacked villages in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing locals and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) Ward chairman of Aribi Ward, Mr.Iliya Auta.

Sources said the gunmen attacked on Monday night, April 26, killed several residents and injured many, Vanguard reports.

The Punch added that scores of the residents were abducted while some cows were rustled during the attack which occurred on Monday night.

Kaduna is the hotbed of fresh attacks in recent days, a development that saddens the heart of the governor. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

A source who pleaded anonymity appealed to the government to come to their aid as bandits have taken over their villages.

The source said:

"The gunmen also kidnapped people and rustled animals. One of those killed was a local chieftain of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Aribi Ward, Iliya Auta.”

Reaction

Neither the state government nor the state police command had reacted to the incident as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the command’s public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, did not take calls at the time of filing this report.

