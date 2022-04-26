Two persons have been sent to an early grave at a birthday party in Lagos as a drunken Policeman's gun salute went wrong

This is as the happy policeman tried to offer a gun salute to the businessman when he misfired and killed two persons while two others were injured

Meanwhile, the police command in Lagos state has reacted to the sad development and therefore declared a manhunt for the killer cop

On Sunday, April 24, a trigger-happy policeman, shot dead two persons at the venue of a party which was organised at La Silva Bar in Gowon Estate, Egbeda area of Lagos.

Daily Trust reports that the incident brought to an end the birthday party as those in attendance fled for fear of arrest.

It was learned that the policeman was drunk, but that took to his heels on realising the enormity of what he had done.

Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt for the cop and the celebrant is said to have gone into hiding since Sunday night. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Police react

The spokesman of the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command was on the trail of the policeman, The Nation added.

It was also gathered that the policeman was invited to provide security by the celebrant identified as Ifeanyi alias Asiwaju of Computer Village.

A Twitter user, @themannaman, who shared gory videos of the incident, wrote:

“Some policemen called for security were the same people that shot and killed those they were called to protect…Nigeria, which way?

“Birthday celebrant invited the police for security. The said policeman allegedly while drunk wanted to shoot upwards, then accidentally shot at them.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their views on the sad development.

Kabbi Lawrence wrote:

"What do we charge him with?

Ife Anyi Chukwu said:

"Let him face the law."

Anny May said:

"He was drunk and realised what he did in his drunken state and fled?

"something is not right,they should look for him."

Nenna Adegbe asked:

"Why should they be giving guns to mad men ."

