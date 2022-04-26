Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent reopening of land borders by President Muhammadu Buhari

According to Sani, the opening of the nation's land borders at this time should be accompanied by apologies as it has so far not yielded positive results after two years

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed their position on the matter, some faulted his reactions, and others noted the impact was felt to an extent

A former member of the National Assembly, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, asked the Federal Government to apologise for closing Nigeria’s land borders.

According to Sani, the closure of Nigeria’s land borders did not yield any result, The Punch reports.

He made this assertion through a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 26.

Shehu Sani says the border closure has not yielded positive results. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The governorship hopeful wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"The closure of Nigeria’s borders has achieved nothing;opening it should come with apologies."

Meanwhile, the government had in August 2019 closed its land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms, and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African nations.

Nigerians react

@WarChildNakevu

"Valueless money? Do you know what inflation is at all? I earn almost 260% of what I earned before the closure. Yet, it's valueless cos of inflation. My spending pattern scares me despite me being most frugal now than ever."

@francisparker09

"Nigeria is becoming one of the world top rice producer and exporter, incentives matter , institutions matter."

@Praise92722504

"Person they export waiting no reach."

@AdamuUteno

"This is Stale News !!! ; you can contest to become president and fill "all positions with your family members *** Nigeria will accommodate you !!!¶"

@imethomasterfa

"It achieves nothing for some parts of the country,....but it wasn't totally without impact!

"We all know local rice production and consumption has increased significantly.

"There's a lot more it would have achieved if we didn't have leaders focused on promoting banditry."

@nnamdiugwu17

"Rice production didn't increase anything, what happened is that over the last few years govt became more aware of the statistics and they started stats padding. Clashes between farmers and herders and also high cost of farm inputs actually reduced farming, including rice farming."

How border closure helped Nigeria, Buhari reveals as he meets Queen of Netherlands, she reacts

Recall that Buhari on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, said the closure of Nigeria's borders for over one year helped the country “tremendously”.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president said this when he held a meeting with Maxima Zorreguieta, Queen of the Netherlands.

The president was in New York for the 76th United Nations general assembly.

What Would have happened to Nigeria if I didn't close land border - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given himself a pat on the back for shutting Nigeria's land borders for about one year in a bid to discourage the importation of food.

Speaking in a meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, the president admitted that the country would have been in serious trouble if his administration did not take the initiative of closing the borders, Channels TV reports.

He pointed out that it was this move that fast-tracked massive development in the agricultural sector, adding that at the moment, about seven states in Nigeria produce the volume of rice consumed locally.

Source: Legit.ng