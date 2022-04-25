A Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun, has sued the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari over the pains and agony Nigerians experienced as a result of the recent fuel scarcity

The human rights activist said that the gross inefficiency and mismanagement in the petroleum sector were responsible for the fuel scarcity

He argued that President Buhari's continuous service as Nigeria's petroleum minister is unconstitutional and illegal

In the wake of the fuel scarcity challenge that bedevilled the nation early in the year, a constitutional lawyer identified as Festus Ogun has sued President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Festus said the scarcity problem caused Nigerians excessive pain, agony and hardship and held Buhari, who is the nation's petroleum minister, responsible.

In series of tweets on Monday, April 25, Festus stated that it is unconstitutional and illegal for Buhari to hold sway as the nation's petroleum minister.

He believes Buhari's appointment as petroleum minister is affecting the nation's economic growth

"I believe that the President’s continuous serving as Petroleum Minister is not only illegal and unconstitutional, it is inimical to our economic growth and likely to occasion future scarcity and inefficiency that will affect the country and its good people," he wrote.

He added that the gross inefficiency and mismanagement in the petroleum sector led to the scarcity, stating that Buhari must be answerable for the pains Nigerians went through during that period.

Nigerians react

@Okisam said:

"Na so pulled him down, aka PHD, de start!

"Some Nigerians are some of the ungrateful species of human being on earth to fight and stick your neck out for!

"We never encouraged those who fight for us - even when we looked helpless!

"Shame!"

@ifeanyi867 said:

"I am even highly concerned, with the mentality of Nigerians, if we are ready to come out of this mess we find ourselves come 2023 election. Have we suffered enough?"

@ceeboy2018 said:

"The problem here is that how can a lawyer not know that you can't sue Buhari as a person, because he is protected by immunity.. but what do I know, the guy added Esq to his name.."

@MizCazorla1 said:

"I love the effort you're putting to make incompetent Buhari & his co-travellers accountable but unfortunately it pains me to say that this is another exercise in futility just like so many lawsuits filed by SERAP. It won't go anywhere!"

