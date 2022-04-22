The Nigerian government has said that using technology to fight insecurity in the country can be expensive

This disclosure was made by the National Security Adviser for the country, General Babagana Monguno (retired)

According to Monguno, the federal government is working hard to ensure the lives and property of Nigerians are well secured

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has given some insights on why Nigeria's security agencies cannot deploy the use adequate technology to combat the growing insecurity in the country.

Premium Times reports that Monguno while briefing journalists in the State House on Thursday, April 21, said that it is expensive to deploy technology in the fight against terrorism.

General Babagana Moguno has said that the deployment of technology to fight insecurity is expensive. Photo: Aso Villa

Speaking on procurement of technological devices for combating insecurity, the NSA said the federal government is making efforts to meet up with the responsibility of security citizens and their property.

He said:

“So the first question has to do with why is it so difficult to deploy the technology. One, technology is expensive. Technology takes time to acquire these things since inherently we do not produce this very, very delicate equipment.

“It’s not as if the government is not making any effort to acquire but we need to know who to acquire this technology from, where, when and there are certain processes."

“For now, I know we have but the plight is that there are inadequate, so to the government, it’s a continuous process. That’s what I can say about the issue of deploying technology."

