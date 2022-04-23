Two years after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of all land borders, he has finally deemed it fit to reopen them

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 22, approved the reopening of four more land borders, according to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

In a memo signed by the deputy controller-general of the NCS, E.I. Edorhe, it was disclosed that the borders that have been approved for reopening are Ogun, Jibiya in Katsina, Kamba in Kebbi, and Ikom in Cross River, The Cable reports.

The memo seen by Nigerian Tribune said:

“Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020, granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely; Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening: Idiroko border post, Ogun state (south-west zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina (north-west zone); Kamba border post, Kebbi state (north-west zone); and Ikom border post, Cross River state (south-south zone).

“Consequently, all customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.”

How border closure helped Nigeria, Buhari reveals as he meets Queen of Netherlands, she reacts

Recall that Buhari on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, said the closure of Nigeria's borders for over one year helped the country “tremendously”.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president said this when he held a meeting with Maxima Zorreguieta, Queen of the Netherlands.

The president was in New York for the 76th United Nations general assembly.

Border closure policy

Legit.ng said that the federal government had, in August 2019, ordered a closure of the country’s land borders over illegal importation of drugs, arms and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African countries.

In December 2020, Buhari ordered the reopening of four land borders. President Buhari said the decision to close the country’s borders was to encourage farmers, “and eat what we grow”.

