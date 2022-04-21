As Nigerians continue to mourn the tragic death of two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, Matankari Deedee, fiancee to one of the NAF operatives Elijah Haruna Karatu has showered him with a befitting tribute.

In a post on Facebook, Deedee who described the late officer as "my baby" said she was proud of him, adding that he has "joined my cloud of witnesses."

How it happened

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu and Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali were involved in a tragic crash that claimed their lives in Kaduna.

Elijah Haruna Karatu, mourned by her fiancee, died in a NAF plane in Kaduna.

Source: Facebook

Both officers died in the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash within the NAF base in the northern state during a training mission on Tuesday, April 19.

The unfortunate incident occurred less than a year after another crash claimed the life of former chief of army staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.

Their death has been described as unfortunate and "shocking" by President Muhammadu Buhari who in a statement through senior aide on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, ordered NAF to "investigate this accident...publish and implement the recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents."

My baby lives

Struck by the sad reality of losing a lover, Deedee wrote on Wednesday, April 20:

"My baby lives. Haruna Elijah Karatu, the spirit of just men made perfect. You have joined my cloud of witnesses. The sovereignty of God. We obey.

"We follow. I’m proud of you. This pic suddenly holds a different kind of significance. Dine with the angels till we meet again at his feet.”

Nigerians react

Olopade Khadija wrote:

"Sorry dear, may God comfort you and his family."

El-sudina Joshua Hoke wrote:

"Be comforted dear Deedee it's hard but God will comfort you darling❤️"

Royer Mbaya Dauda said:

"In and through it all, God's name alone be glorified. Whatever He does is PERFECT. There's absolutely no mistake in His agenda. Take heart and be comforted with God's own comfort. It's well dear."

