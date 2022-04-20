A woman known as Mama Tobi has reportedly slumped to death at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja

Witnesses who were present at the scene of the incident said the woman would have survived if the medical team of FAAN were available

Attempts were made to reach out to the clinic at the airport, but no medical team were on sight to attend to the deceased

FCT, Abuja - A female airline passenger known simply as Mama Tobi has slumped and died on Wednesday, April 20 at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Abuja airport, The Nation reports.

According to the newspaper, the incident was posted on social media by a barrister known as Che Oyinatumba on his Facebook page.

FAAN Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu. Photo Credit: (FAAN)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the witness uploaded a series of videos on his Facebook page where he filmed the incident as it happened.

According to the content of the video, some other passengers were seen praying for the unidentified woman after she had slumped.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Oyinatumba said:

“For 13 minutes, no FAA medical personnel. She died in my hands and a few others. A medical doctor on his way to Kano tried but he finally said “We lost her.”

“But she would’ve been saved had FAA provided basic insulin."

According to the post, it was also gathered that the woman was diabetic whilst her fellow passengers yelled for help and medical attention but the officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were not responsive which later led to her demise.

FAAN negligence, complacency killed the passenger – Witness

The witness further stated that officials of FAAN and the airline displayed a rather nonchalant attitude when the cry for help began.

He said:

“We kept calling her, Mama Tobi, Mama Tobi, don’t leave us, wake up, Good morning but saliva trickled down, foams bubbled and I knew she had seen a better place and wouldn’t be coming back!

“FAA and the entire airline staff on ground were …acting as if è no concern them.

“They kept announcing boarding and never used their speaker to ask if there is any medical personnel on ground.”

The witness went further to reveal that some of the passengers approached the sick bay for help, but upon getting there, there was nobody available to attend to them.

It was gathered that after much effort by passengers to get help, an ambulance from the fire service department of the airport arrived to take her corpse away.

Meanwhile, another source who preferred anonymity stated that he cannot determine the demise of the woman, but he was sure that the woman was unconscious at the time of the incident.

Fresh updates emerge for foreign airline ticketing

A new update has been released from the Airline ticketing platform on its plans to stop accepting Naira by the APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET).

In a fresh notice issued to its trade partners, on Thursday, 14 April, APG declared:

“This serves to recall and cancel the notice we sent out yesterday, the 13th April 2022. Kindly disregard the said notice. Sales will be continued in the Nigerian Naira. We regret any confusion the earlier notice may have caused.”

FG begins investigation on fare hike by Nigerian airlines for domestic travels

In another development, the federal government has ordered domestic airlines to reverse the recent hike in airfares on domestic routes.

Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC ), gave the order revealing that the airlines' operators might have together agreed on airfares hike in a meeting at Abuja.

According to reports, he said it is wrong for competitors to come together and agree to fix a price.

Source: Legit.ng