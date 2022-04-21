The federal government says it will continue to sensitize communities affected by mining across the country

In achieving the goal of sensitization, no fewer than 37 abandoned mining sites have been reclaimed by the federal government

Director of the mines and environmental compliance department, Vivian Okono says all reclamation was done under the ambits of the law

FCT, Abuja - Communities suffering from environmental degradation and pollution as a result of mining activities will soon witness relief as the federal government reclaimed 37 abandoned mining sites.

According to a report by Daily Nigerian, the federal government through the ministry of mines and steel development says sensitization programmes will commence for communities suffering from water pollution.

Minister of mines and steel development, Olamilekan Adegbite at the 9th Induction Ceremony of Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers And Geoscientists (COMEG). Photo Credit: (@_LekanAdegbite)

The director of the mines and environmental compliance department, Vivian Okono disclosed this detail during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, April 21 in Abuja.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Okono revealed that the abandoned mining sites were reclaimed in accordance with the existing statutes of the law.

Okono said these mining sites posed a great threat to the health of the host communities and that it became necessary for the ministry to effect its constitutional rights to take over the area.

She stated that five sites were reclaimed in 2020 and while six abandoned mining sited were also reclaimed in 2021.

She said:

“Six sites will be reclaimed this year, the beneficiary states are, Osun, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, and Nasarawa states.”

FG commences scientific testing of water in mining areas

While speaking on the health disadvantage of the abandoned mining sites Okono said water emanating from these sites is hazardous to the human body.

She revealed that the water contains mineral resources like iron, lead, and mercury which can be dangerous to the body system if consumed or used for consumption purposes.

Okono also reiterated that water is not good for irrigating farm produce as it is unhealthy for plants.

She said scientific tests and investigations were usually done on the water to ascertain its pureness and safety for use.

Okono said:

“We take sample of the water and even the sand around the abandoned mine sites to the laboratory for analysis.

“In case we discover heavy metals and the soil is also contaminated from the analysis result, we sensitise the villagers on the hazard.”

She further reiterated that sensitization programmes will continue in other states where communities are affected by mining.

