Niger Government House and the state secretariat in Minna have been disconnected by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over N1.9 billion debt, AIT News reports

Daily Trust gathered that among the affected offices are those of the state’s House of Assembly, the secretary to the state government, and the water board.

As contained in a memo issued recently by the AEDC regional leadership in the state's capital, the debt spanned over eight years, adding that efforts to recover the debt have not yielded anything.

Noting that the immediate past government left 343m debt, the company noted that the status quo will e maintained until the debt is paid.

Source: Legit.ng