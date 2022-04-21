A criminal who specialises in entering peoples houses through tiny windows has been apprehended

The thief consequently demonstrates how he usually gained access to peoples homes through the window

Meanwhile, different reactions have followed the video with many people not happy that the video was uploaded online

An unnamed Nigerian thief has displayed skills he uses whenever he wants to burgle peoples' homes. The thief who was caught in the act was made to recreate his operational style.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, the young man, skillfully slithered his way into a house through a tiny window while the people that arrested him watches on.

Thief displays skills he uses whenever he wants to burgle peoples' homes. Photo: The Nation Newspaper

Source: UGC

His actions consequently sparked reactions with Nigerians expressing different views. While some criticised the idea behind bringing it to the public, others insisted that the criminal's skills can be harnessed and utilised by the government.

Here are some of the reactions

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chibuike Onyejietu

"Recruit him into emergency rescue services as well as covert military operations instead of showing us video of someone better skilled than you but stealing because there is no job. Are you not ashamed of yourselves?"

Ogunleye Joel Adeyemi

"And you are showing this to his fellow thief to have more skills in their profession right?"

Iyaro Daniel Tosin

"This guy is skillful. He should be rehabilitated and recruited into the police force."

Innocent Uwah

"After watching this, I looked at my office window which was exactly the way the iron bar was put, I honestly concluded that it has been God that has been protecting the office not those two iron Barr s horizontally place on the window. Thank you Lord."

Chuks Joseph Nnawuihe

"Even all the stress in entering is too much for someone to think of doing this. Stealing is very stressful than normal hustling."

Otor Jeanpio-Joseph

"This guy got skills, they should recommend him for an emergency response team or probably a Police Officer in case of issues of hostage, he will definitely come through for them, believe me. All he needs is orientation."

Nigerian teenager accompanies his friend to register JAMB UTME, tricks him & uses the pin for himself instead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a young Nigerian man has said his friend who once accompanied him to register for his JAMB UTME but ended up stealing the pin is now in jail for another fraud.

The man, who said he feels like karma has played its role, narrated how the friend stole his JAMB registration pin when they were young and used it for himself.

Narrating the story on Twitter, @eronsjohnson said his friend followed him to a JAMB UTME registration center, but that they had to go back because there was a network problem.

When he returned the next day to finish up the registration, his friend had already used the pin to his amazement.

Source: Legit.ng