A video has shown the moment an alleged thief was apprehended by Nigerians for breaking into an apartment and given an assignment

The alleged thief was forced to demonstrate how he gained access to the apartment through a very narrow window using his head

Those present at the scene were stunned as the suspect climbed the window and entered the apartment through the pigeon-hole

A suspected thief has demonstrated what many Instagram users have called "rare talent" when he was seen gaining access into an apartment through a small window.

The suspect was forced to show just how he entered a building through a window that compares in size with a pigeon-hole.

The suspect has been described as talented due to how he entered the window. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

How he did it

To the astonishment of those present, the man entered the building, crawling like a snake and perching like Spider-man.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He first climbed the wall like a spider, then entered the window with his legs first, then his head followed last.

The video seen on Instagram has left many people completely speechless even as some referred to him as a talented man.

Those present were shocked as they utter words of surprise at how the man gained access to the building.

There was a handcuff dangling from his hand, indicating that law enforcement agencies have been involved in the case.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post to bare their minds. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@bro_jays said:

"Spiderman: not my home."

staqk_g commented:

"Anywhere head fit enter, body go enter."

@osas_khalifa said:

"This guy fit sneak enter heaven."

@_klaydcreator commented:

"Upon the beating the guyyy still get strength to do recap."

@callmedamy commented:

"Spider man no do pass like this."

@j27_pancakes reacted:

"You can do anything you set your heart to."

@oresfashioncollections said:

"Why una just like hardwork like this..this talent can be used to make an honest living."

Farmer uses charm to secure his plantain in Calabar

Ina related story, Legit.ng reported that a farmer used charms to secure his plantain against thieves in Calabar, Cross River state.

A photo seen online showed the charm as it was fastened to the bunch of plantains with a rope.

Many Nigerians on the internet warned thieves to keep off and not to test the man's resolve.

Source: Legit.ng