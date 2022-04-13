A Nigerian man identified on Twitter as @eronsjohnson has come out to narrate his shocking experience with his childhood friend

According to the man, his friend accompanied him to register for JAMB UTME but the network wasn't working and they had to go back

He however came back the next day to find out that his friend had copied the card pin and used it for himself over the night

A young Nigerian man has said his friend who once accompanied him to register for his JAMB UTME but ended up stealing the pin is now in jail for another fraud.

The man who said he feels like karma has played its role, also said the friend stole his JAMB registration pin when they were young and used it for himself.

Johnson says his friend is non in EFCC net for another crime committed after stealing his JAMB UTME pin. Photo credit @jambhq and@eronsjohnson.

Source: Twitter

How it happened

Narrating the story on Twitter @eronsjohnson said his friend followed him to a JAMB UTME registration center, but that they had to go back because there was a network problem.

When he returned the next day to finish up the registration, his friend had already used the pin to his amazement.

Friend now in EFCC net

He said he moved on and severed his relationship with his friend. But according to him, he was checking EFCC's page on Facebook and then he saw that his friend has been arrested and jailed for another fraud.

His words:

"Yesterday I was checking EFCC page on Facebook, and they he was holding the convict placard. Apparently he went to school and started fraud. Well seeing him again felt like justice has been served. I didn’t tell any emotions for him at all. But all I could muster was everyday for the thief, one day for the owner."

Wee his tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the story in different ways. Here are some of the reactions:

@OmolarahBamdell said:

"This is deep!!most of all this behaviors started right from young age...I have a classmate like that in sec school too, she used to take clothes or shoes from fellow classmates without returning it back, whenever she visits them at home, now she is swindling people around!"

@Phummie_lohlar commented:

"Hmmmm, na from small most of these bad character de start. It's just sad he wasn't set straight at that young age."

