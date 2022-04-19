A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) trainer aircraft has crashed in Kaduna, Kaduna State on Tuesday evening, a report by Leadership newspaper stated.

Sources said the two pilots onboard are feared dead.

The source told LEADERSHIP that the Super Mushak, which is trainer aircraft, crashed in Kaduna while on a training mission.

The aircraft, according sources, crashed inside a NAF facility in Kaduna State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, did not respond to enquires by LEADERSHIP to confirm the incident.

TheCable has also reported the development but noted that details of the incident are still sketchy.

The newspaper stated that the incident involved a training aircraft which had two pilots on board.

Source: Legit.ng