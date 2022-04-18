Troops under the Multinational Joint Task Force have successfully eliminated some commanders and fighters of ISWAP

The terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the troops from Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon around the lake chad region

A spokesperson for the MNJTF said recoveries including foodstuff and weapons were made during the operation

Ten commanders and over 100 fighters of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group have been killed.

The terrorists were said to have been eliminated by troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) during an operation over the weekend.

Troops of the M NJTF have succeeded in eliminating 10 ISWAP commanders and over 100 terrorist fighters in the Lake Chad region. Photo: Nigerian Army

Daily Trust reports that the commanders and the terrorist fighters were killed in the Lake Chad region.

Confirming the incident, the chief of military public information for the MNJTF, Colonel Muhammad Dole said the troops successfully hit the enclaves of the insurgents in a well-coordinated land and air offensives.

Dole said the operations by the troops were carried out under the 'Operation Lake Sanity' which was a collaboration between MNJTF troops from Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon and other troops from Operation Kadin Kai (Nigeria).

The senior officer noted that terrorist dens in Zanari, Arina Woje which served as a fabrication unit were invaded by the combined forces.

His words:

“Some of the commanders include Abubakar Dan Buduma, Abubakar Shuwa, Abu Ali and Abu Jubrilla among others.

“Relatedly, sophisticated weapons of different calibres including a 105 mm artillery piece, several canoes/boats, motorcycles, bicycles, several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making factories and bunkers were destroyed."

Civilian rescue

Further speaking, Dole noted that some civilian captives including women and children were rescued during the operation.

He said that large quantities of foodstuff (grains), fuel dumps, illicit drugs, terrorists’ uniforms and other households materials were recovered from the insurgents and destroyed immediately.

While noting that some soldiers sustained some degrees of injury during the operation, Dole said victims are receiving treatment in military facilities in the area.

Terrorists attack military base, kill soldiers in Kaduna

About 11 soldiers had been killed in an attack by some yet to be identified terrorists on a military base in Kaduna state.

It was also gathered that 19 other soldiers were wounded during the attack on the base located in Birnin Gwari LGA.

The terrorists who invaded the area on motorcycles were said to have carted away weapons as they dislodged the troops.

Armed bandits repelled by the joint security forces in Niger state

Nigerian security forces continue to have the upper hand in the fight against armed bandits in north-central Nigeria.

In Niger state especially, security agents had dealt a heavy blow on roving bandits causing havoc in communities.

On Saturday, April 16, the forces repelled an attack by the terrorists in some communities in the state.

