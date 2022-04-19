Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state said he is the idea of an interim government as proposed by Afe Babalola is not healthy for the democracy of Nigeria

Uzodimma who seems not to share the same sentiment as the highly revered legal luminary said the formation of an interim government will only breed anarchy

Meanwhile, Afe Babalola has proposed that the formation of the interim government should constitute all former head of states

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has vehemently condemned the call for the cancellation of the 2023 general election and the formation of an interim government, The Cable reports.

According to the newspaper, Uzodimma says such suggestions will not do anything good but breed the idea of anarchy.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian legal icon, Afe Babalola on Monday, April 18 suggested a formation of an interim government at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in 2023.

Babalola further stated that a new constitution should be created to effect serious changes in the leadership structure.

He said the government should be headed by all past presidents and vice presidents, some selected ministers, governors, and delegates of prominent professional associations

Meanwhile, Uzodimma who does not share the same sentiment stated that there should be no room for gaps ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said:

“By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy.”

Nigeria is broke without new constitution - Afe Babalola

Meanwhile, the legal icon, Afe Babalola according to a report by Guardian newspaper also stated that Nigeria will be facing huge financial deficit if it does not give room for the formation of a new constitution.

While making reference to the reoccurring fall of the naira to the dollar, Babalola stated that the country will collapse financially if an action is not taken in due time.

He said:

“I am of the firm conviction that moneybags now control the lever of power. If we allow the current constitution beyond 2023, what we will be getting is recycling leadership, who will continue the old ways.

