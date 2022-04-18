Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been killed by security forces in Orlu, Imo state

The IPOB members numbering about 25 were killed alongside their leader popularly known as 'Evil Forest'

Sources in the Orlu local government area of Imo state said that the gunmen were engaged in a gun battle with the security operatives

A joint security task force comprising the police and military personnel has killed a notorious gang leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) militia in Imo state.

Legit.ng gathered that the gang leader known as "Evil Forest" was killed alongside 25 other members of the group during a gun battle between them and the security operatives in the Orlu local government area of the state.

A source said that Evil forest who hails from Amadim in Amaifeke, Orlu and his gang were notorious for attacking security operatives in the area.

The gang leader of the IPOB in Orlu popularly known as Evil Forest has been killed by security forces in Imo state. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Also, his men were gathered to have ambushed the soldiers at the army checkpoint at Afo Ogidi junction.

On Sunday, April 17, the security operatives got an intelligence report over an imminent attack by the IPOB/ESN militia gang operating with five vehicles as they tried to infiltrate a security post at Orlu.

The source said that the operatives repelled the attack by the quick intervention of the security personnel.

According to our sources, it was disclosed that a gun duel took place between the IPOB/ESN militia gang and the joint security task force led to the killing of “Evil forest” and 25 members of his gang while others sustained life-threatening injuries.

The joint security task force has continued with its patrol around the area to ensure that peace and security are restored while encouraging the people to go about their lawful businesses without fear or any form of intimidation.

