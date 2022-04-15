The Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) in Ihitte/Uboma LGA, Imo, was disrupted by gunmen who killed an INEC staff

Two staff who went missing have been reported to be safe and will soon be reunited with their families

Following the unfortunate incident, the electoral commission has suspended the exercise in the LGA

Imo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established contact with two of its staff missing after an attack by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma in Imo state on Thursday, April 14.

The gunmen who attacked during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Ihitte/Uboma local government area shot a staff of the electoral body dead.

The commission, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed that the missing staff would soon rejoin their families.

INEC disclosed that the missing staff from the attack in Imo would soon rejoin their families.

Source: Facebook

The statement, shared on its official Facebook page on Friday, April 15, read in part:

“The Commission has now established contact with two of our staff missing after yesterday’s attack in Ihitte Uboma. They are safe and will soon be reunited with their families.

"The safety of staff remains a primary concern to the Commission. We will continue to ensure that no staff is put in harm’s way while working with the security agencies and community leaders to protect them and facilitate their work.”

Continuous Voter Registration exercise suspended

The commission further disclosed that it had taken a decision to suspend the ongoing CVR exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the southeast state.

Okoye stated that the exercise will now be confined to the state and local government area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma where it is suspended indefinitely.

INEC should protect its workers

Some Nigerians have called on the electoral commission to prioritise its workers' safety.

Ukanwa Antobreh Noble commented on Facebook:

"Protect your workers ahead of 2023 please. It is proper you do so."

Kurotimi Victor Ogounga stated:

"No one has to die for rendering legitimate service. This is bad."

Otunba Olujinmi Muideen Mensah added:

"When an Igbo man kills another Igbo man because he is fighting for the freedom of an Igbo man.. This only make sense to IPOB."

Dialogue not violence remains the solution, says Hope Uzodimma

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Governor Hope Uzodimma said dialogue remains the solution to addressing insecurity in Imo and other states of the federation.

The Imo governor on Saturday, April 9, urged trouble makers in the southeast to jettison violence in support of dialogue as the 2023 elections draw near.

Uzodimma further stated that destroying assets in the southeast region will not add value to the Igbos.

