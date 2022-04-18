President Muhammadu Buhari should not be blamed for Nigeria's division according to Femi Adesina

The special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity consequently blamed critics of the president

According to him, those that divided the country with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking are responsible for this

The special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has absolved his principal, the President Muhammadu Buhari from criticism that the President’s ruling style had contributed to the division in the country.

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, on Sunday, heavily criticised Buhari over insecurity, corruption, and division in Nigeria.

Femi Adesina says Buhari should not be blamed for Nigeria's division.

Source: Facebook

Kukah made his complaints known in his Easter Message on titled, ‘To mend a broken nation: The Easter metaphor’.

According to the bishop, every aspect of life in Nigeria has been destroyed while corruption is enthroned.

But in a veil response to Kukah’s harsh criticism of Buhari’s regime on Monday, the presidential spokesman said it was surprising that those who are guilty of creating division with mouths in Nigeria are the ones accusing the President of the same crime they committed.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Adesina wrote, “Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass.”

You’ve totally destroyed Nigeria, Bishop Kukah fumes, sends strong Easter message to Buhari

Recall that on Sunday, April 17, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Sunday said President Buhari has destroyed every aspect of life in Nigeria but has allowed corruption to thrive and grow.

The Bishop said in an Easter message to his congregation in Sokoto said 'With everything literally broken down, our country has become one big emergency national hospital with full occupancy. According to him, the whole country is in disarray and this is evident in every sector.

He said:

“Our individual hearts are broken. Our family dreams are broken. Homes are broken. Churches, Mosques, infrastructure are broken. Our educational system is broken. Our children’s lives and future are broken. Our politics is broken. Our economy is broken. Our energy system is broken. Our security system is broken. Our roads and rails are broken. Only corruption is alive and well.”

Easter: Buhari sends message to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Christians as they mark this year's Easter celebration.

According to Buhari, the message of Easter reminds Nigerians of the power of divine love, faith, and redemption as a nation.

He said this year's celebration is very unique for adherents of the two great faiths as it culminated the 40-day season of Lent for Christians and halfway into the holy month of Ramadan.

