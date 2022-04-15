Finally, the federal lawmakers would heave a sigh of relief as the renovation of the Assembly complex has commenced

This is because the senators and House of Representatives would have to move from their main chambers to a temporary venue to hold their sessions

Meanwhile, the National Assembly complex was built in 1999, although it was awarded in February 1996 by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha at the cost of $35.18 million

The first phase was completed in the 90s and the second phase between 2007 and 2011

Senators and House of Representatives members have concluded plans to relocate plenary sessions from their main chambers to temporary venues as the contractor handling the renovation of the National Assembly Complex is set to commence work, Daily Trust reports.

The National Assembly complex is long due for general maintenance. In 2021, the flooding of the parliament’s White House after a downpour caught headlines.

There had been concerns that the incident, which many described as a national embarrassment, happened despite the billions of naira voted for the general maintenance of the National Assembly complex.

As National Assembly begins renovation, lawmakers have agreed to move to temporary venues. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

The work

The renovation work, according to the contractors, would last 16 months, with alternative arrangements in place for plenary.

Move of chambers

A statement from the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly revealed Senators would temporarily conduct plenary at Committee Room 022 on the ground floor of the New Senate Building, while House of Representatives members would use spacious committee rooms on the ground floor of its new wing as plenary venue.

There is also a plan to use teleconferencing technology to link all lawmakers who may not be able to find seat at the Committee Room on to the ground floor, it added.

