Earlier, the Northern Elders Forum called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to resign following the spate of killings in the country and his inability to tackle it

In response, the presidency disclosed the president's resignation is not the headway in addressing insecurity

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the president's spokesman, the Buhari-led government is working effortlessly to defeat terrorism in the country

The presidency says the calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign will not solve the country’s security challenges.

On Tuesday, April 12, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had asked the president to seriously consider resigning over failure to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Responding in a statement on Wednesday, April 13, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the present administration has taken major steps that will soon offer 'massive' rewards in the fight against insecurity, The Cable reports.

The Presidency has dismissed the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as a result of the security challenges. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari's resignation

He described the calls for Buhari’s registration as the work of politicians who have failed to connect with the people, The Nation added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement reads:

“The Presidency does not wish to be drawn into the high-decibel show in the media, taking the nation by the storm from the Northern Elders Forum. Publicity is the oxygen for politicians who have failed to connect with voters in a democracy."

New strategy

“In response to the recent spike in terrorist activity particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defence establishment, in response to presidential directives, has realigned and reorganised the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.

“The country is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and the effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process.”

Government efforts going forward

He highlighted efforts by the present administration to boost security in various geopolitical zones, adding that “the procurement of the largest ever single procurement of military vehicles” was approved on Wednesday.

Shehu affirmed:

“Massive gains being made will shortly be manifesting. Large number of arrests have equally been made. Nigerians are assured that the government will keep its promise to the nation and threats to security will be handled with the firmness they call for. And government will remain firm in securing the country’s unity and progress.”

Insecurity: Buhari asked to resign by Northern Elders Forum

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recently demanded the immediate resignation of President Buhari, over the raging killings across the country, especially in the north.

The spokesman of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call on Tuesday, April 12, saying the forum took the decision over the raging killings across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

The forum said it will be a monumental disaster to allow the president to remain in power until May 2023.

Soldiers on red alert in Abuja over alleged planned attack by terrorists

Meanwhile, Nigerian soldiers have been placed on red alert following an intelligence report of a planned terror attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a recent report, troops have been specifically deployed to villages and area councils located along the Abuja/Lokoja expressway namely Abaji, Kwali, and Gwagwalada.

Some of the soldiers are already on condone and search operations at Giri close to the University of Abuja where they mounted security checkpoints on all entry/exit points into the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng