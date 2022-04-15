The lingering strike action by ASUU has continued to get on the nerves of concerned authorities in the country

This is as the Nigerian Labour Congress issued a fresh ultimatum to the federal government in resolving the crisis

The education body on Thursday expressed serious concern as the fate of the students is yet to be determined due to the FG's approach to the situation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday, April 14, gave the federal government twenty-one days to resolve all the issues in Nigeria’s university system.

Leadership reports that the resolution came after the congress leadership met with the striking affiliate unions in the education sector on Tuesday, April 12, in Abuja.

The NLC national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and general secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, expressed concern over the idleness and fate of more than 95 percent of Nigerian students.

The congress called on the federal government to immediately set up a high-powered panel constituted of members with requisite mandates to resolve the issues in the education sector, The Sun added.

These were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting between the leadership of the NLC and the four university-based unions in Abuja.

It would be recalled that ASUU embarked on strike to demand for re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement which is expected to be reviewed every three years.

