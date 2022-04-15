The spate of killings in some parts of the country is getting alarming daily and the president has taken major steps to address the issue

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari after the Council of State meeting on Thursday has called for a meeting with the service chiefs

Meanwhile, the US has approved the $1bn attack helicopters and other major equipment needed to tackle insecurity in the country

The United States State Department has cleared the sale of 12 AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria worth nearly $1bn, apparently after US lawmakers lifted objections over human rights concerns.

On Thursday, April 14, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, announced the sale of the helicopters and related defence systems to the Nigerian military.

The Punch reports that the package includes $25m for human rights-related training.

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a meeting with the service chiefs over the security challenge in the country. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

The types of equipment

The sale includes the Bell-made Cobras; 28 General Electric-made T700-401C engines; 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems used to convert unguided missiles into precision-guided missiles; and night vision, targeting and navigation systems.

Meeting

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state on Thursday disclosed in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday meet the service chiefs over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

