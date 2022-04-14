An American travelling from Houston, United States, was on Wednesday, April 13, arrested at the Lagos airport in Nigeria

The American whose name was not revealed was in possession of firearms and failed to declare the weapons at the airport as required by laws

The passenger was said to be undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service

Lagos, Nigeria - An American citizen was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Wednesday, April 13, over possession of firearms.

The male passenger whose name was not revealed arrived in Nigeria aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, United States, Daily Trust reported.

An American passenger was arrested at Lagos airport over failure to declare the firearm in his luggage. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

He reportedly checked in the weapons without declaring it as stipulated in international laws on firearms’ carriage.

Legit.ng gathers that the firearms which include the handgun, a Barretta and 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were concealed in his luggage which has been recovered.

The passenger was also said to be in possession of two international passports; Nigerian and American.

An airport source said the American citizen did not declare the firearms at the airport.

Another source added that the passenger had some documents from the US which allowed him to carry firearms but the authenticity of the papers could not be ascertained.

The source said:

“Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. The passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

A statement by the Service headquarters also revealed that the Lagos Airport Comptroller, CIS Kemi Nandap, had stated that the Service received a credible intelligence that the passenger boarded the aircraft in Houston and had concealed a firearm in his luggage, Nigerian Tribune stated.

Source: Legit.ng