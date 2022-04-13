There was an auto crash involving six clerics under the leadership of one Sheikh Alkassim Zakariyya on Wednesday, April 13

A motor accident has claimed the lives of about six Islamic clerics under the leadership of Sheikh Alkassim Zakariyya, a report by Daily Nigerian has stated.

The clerics were returning from a propagation outreach, Da’awah in Sumaila local government area, Kano state supported by Imam Malik Islamic Foundation on Wednesday, April 13, when the accident occurred.

In another report by Daily Trust, clerics who reportedly lost their lives include Malam Ishaq Rummawa, Malam Zakariyya Al’qasim dataka, Malam ishaq rummawa.

A staff of the foundation, who did not want to be mentioned, said they received the news of the incident at about 3:00 pm.

Confirming the incident, the staff added there was no information on the fate of other staff who accompanied the clerics to the Islamic duty in Sumaila at the time of this report.

Abdullahi Labaran, the spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) said the command is yet to receive the information about the incident but he would investigate.

