The Federal Government has revealed that the ongoing intense terrorist activities in the north, including the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, are being carried out by an alliance of bandits and Boko Haram elements.

It also revealed it is working at various levels to do everything possible to get victims of the train attack, who were abducted from the train by terrorists, out of captivity, even as it said it had the whole situation under control.

Responding to questions from correspondents after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed, said the government is not folding its arms in the face of the security crisis but explained that disclosing details of the action plan in the media would be counter-productive.

According to the Ministers, though security agencies are still working hard to unveil the group behind the attack, a preliminary report showed that the criminal groups were collaborating, urging Nigerians to also collaborate with the government to smoke the criminals out.

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai had revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists, in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto Niger and Kebbi States.

Source: Legit.ng