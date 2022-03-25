A commander of the Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi state has been brutally murdered by unknown gunmen

The commander of the security outfit was waylaid in his home by the assailants according to eye-witnesses in the area

The ruling All Progressives Congress in the state has reacted to the incident with a charge to security agencies to fish out the culprits immediately

Ezza - Unknown gunmen, on Wednesday, killed the commander of Ebubeagu security outfit in the Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi state, Magnus Iganda.

The Punch newspaper reports that Iganda was killed in his house by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the early hours of Wednesday, March 23.

The Umahi-led government in Ebonyi is yet to issue an official statement on the assassination. Photo credit: @EbonyiGov

In a statement issued on behalf of the All Progressives Congress in the area, Emeka Nwonu, spokesman of the party said:

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the immediate family members, the people of Umuezeoka, the government, and the good people of Ezza North local government area on this irreplaceable loss.

“We, therefore, call on the security agents to deploy their professional techniques and ensure that the killers are fished out and be punished accordingly.”

Ebonyi state police command confirms incident

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report on Thursday, March 24.

She said that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria:

“We are aware of the killing, the police are investigating and the perpetrators will surely be arrested.”

Ebonyi state government decries opposition to Ebubeagu security outfit

Meanwhile, the Daily Independent newspaper reports that Hon Francis Nwaze, a media aide to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has shared his thoughts on the activities of the security outfit in the state.

Nwaze said those calling for the disbandment of Ebubeagu in the southeast state are criminals who want criminality to thrive in Ebonyi.

