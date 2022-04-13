The Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday, April 12, promised to run an all-inclusive government once he become Nigeria's president.

Speaking while addressing ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, the governor who served as a minister of the Federal Capital Territory on the cabinet of former President Goodluck Jonathan said he would run a regional administration.

Mohammed, a top contender for Nigeria's presidential seat in the 2023 general election on the platform of the PDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of polarising the country along regional and tribal lines.

The former minister described President Buhari's current administration as a "regional" and nepotistic government.

He also alleged that the present administration succeeded in doing nothing but shredding the nation and its citizens into pieces.

His words:

"Nigeria is no longer there under APC. The country is too divided. Why is the country so divided. We must reduce the acrimony. APC has destroyed everything. It is all nepotism.

"We are detribalized as democrats. We cannot be a regionalized government."

While urging his former colleagues to assist the party to form a government that would work for all Nigerians, regardless of their region, religion and status, Mohammed vowed to checkmate the current borrowing profile of the APC administration.

He alleged that the Buhari's government is afraid of accountability and has continued to promote name-calling in the name of investigation which is selfish and unproductive.

He added:

“You will help make Nigeria great again by collaborating together in this effort. We shall not take APC for granted. They are planning all sorts of intimidations but we are steadfast."

Further assuring the PDP's Ministers' Forum of his loyalty to the party, Mohammed said he would not abandon the people.

Nation-building and development

On building the nation through human capital development, Mohammed said there are people with good ideas to help administer and govern this nation.

He added:

"We no longer rely on our human capital. In my administration as the President of Nigeria, we will run a knowledge-driven administration."

In his address, the chairman of the forum, Tanimu Turaki described Mohammed as one of the forces to lead the restoration of PDP and a pacesetter.

Turaki said Mohammed has consistently shown how successful a politician can be in delivering on his promises to the people.

On her part, former Minister of State for FCT, Olajumoke Akinjide, echoed the same sentiment on the need to run an all-inclusive government in Nigeria.

She described the governor as a loyal friend and a good human being who can be relied upon.

