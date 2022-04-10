Just a few days into Ramadan, many groups and individuals have begun to exhibit the act of giving and kindness to the less privileged.

According to the Islamic calendar, the Ramadan has been regarded as the ninth month where Muslims across the globe observe fasting and prayers

This year's Ramadan fasting started on Friday, April 1, and will end on Sunday, May 1 with celebration and giving expected to follow afterward

In commemoration of this year's Ramadan, a non-governmental organization, Mallam Inuwa Foundation, distributed 27, 000 bags to orphans in Jigawa, Legit.ng reports.

It was gathered that the NGO commenced the distribution of the food item on Tuesday, April 5, and ended on Friday, April 8.

Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar. Photo Credit: (Mohammed Badaru Abubakar)

Beneficiaries of the food item were not limited to a particular location as it was distributed across all the 27 local government areas of Jigawa state.

According to officials of the NGO, each local government received 100 bags of rice.

Gladdened by the gesture of the NGO, some of the orphans thanked the organisers for the food item.

Local chief laud distribution of palliatives

Reacting to the distribution of the bags of rice, the district head of Miga, Alh. Sani Yakubu acknowledged the good deeds of the foundation and thanked them for their kind gesture.

Yakubu described the act as one that touches lives despite the distributor not being an indigene of the communities.

He said:

"This is the first time that someone who is not from our place is touching our lives, and assisting the orphans. We are deeply grateful. May Allah reward him with righteousness."

Zulum doles out N62.7m to 846 stores’ labourers

Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, of Borno state on Monday, March 21 rolled out the sum of N62,750,000 to 846 elders and labourers providing services at Bolori Stores.

This was made known via a statement issued on the official Facebook page of the Borno state governor.

The Bolori store is said to be a popular area in Maiduguri where trailers offload and move a variety of wholesale food and non-food products from Borno to other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

