Joseph Oyeyani Makoju, a former adviser to ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo is dead.

Leadership reports that Engineer Joseph Oyeyani Makoju who is a former managing director of Dangote Cement on Monday, April 11.

Although details about his death are still sketchy, Makoju was said to have died at a private hospital in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Engineer Joseph Makoju died on Monday, April 11/ Photo: Leadership, Guardian

Source: UGC

Mokoju also served as a special adviser (electric power) to former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria under two separate administrations.

He served as the chairman of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, as well as the West African Power Pool Executive Board.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Makoju recently retired as the Group Managing Director/ CEO of the Dangote Cement PLC; a position he has held since April 2018.

He had also worked at the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) now Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in various capacities before he was appointed consecutively as special adviser to three presidents of Nigeria.

2023: Providing uninterrupted electricity for Nigerians not witchcraft, presidential aspirant says

A 2023 presidential aspirant, Adewoye Adebayo, had said that the provision of uninterrupted electricity in Nigeria is possible with the right people and mindset in governance.

The aspirant said it is heartbreaking that a country blessed with so many resources and money is still battling the ASUU strike.

The media mogul also emphasised the need for leaders to pay attention to the needs of women and vulnerable groups.

Top PDP chieftain makes big demand from INEC ahead of 2023 election

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had made recommendations for INEC ahead of the 2023 general election.

Osita Chidoka said an integrity test should be conducted by a third party on INEC's technologies before the elections.

According to Chidoka, the failure of voter accreditation in Anambra and FCT municipal elections makes the request consequential.

Source: Legit.ng