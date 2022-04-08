The federal government has finally ordered the barring of millions of sim cards over users failure to link it with their National Identity Number.

Unfortunately, millions of people have equally lost the sim they used in enrolling for the National Identity Number. All efforts they employed in retrieving is also proving difficult.

Legit.ng in this report, presents what you should do if the SIM card linked to your NIN is lost.

Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Visit one of the nearby enrolment centres in your state.

Step 2: Go along with a means of identification.

Step 3: Apply for the data update form. It may not be free

Step 4: Input your new mobile line

Barred from outgoing calls

The subscribers have been barred from making further calls with their unlinked lines, as per directives from the Nigerian government.

The subscribers were unable to meet the deadline of March 31 set by the Isa Pantami-led Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

A statement by the ministry says about 125 million SIMs have been linked to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Barred lines can use internet, send SMS

According to the National Communication Commission, there are about 197.77 million active subscribers in Nigeria as of February 2022. The disconnection did not, however, affect SMS, mobile data and incoming calls.

