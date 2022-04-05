Following the growing criminalities and insecurity in the country the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, has made some fresh appointments

The IGP appointed former AIG Ogbonnaya Amadi as the acting DIG in charge of research and planning for the police

In addition, the IGP also confirmed the appointment of Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina as the commissioner of police for Ekiti state

Nigeria's inspector general of police Usman Baba, on Monday, April 4, ordered the posting of the assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Ogbonnaya Amadi as the acting DIG, department of research and planning at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement signed by the acting force public relations office, Olumuyiwa Adejiobi, and seen by Legit.ng said that Amadi will also serve as the deputy inspector general of police representing the southeast geo-political zone.

The inspector general of police has made a fresh appointment to tackle criminality across Nigeria Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In addition, the IGP ordered the posting of CP Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina as the commissioner of police in charge of Ekiti state police command.

Amadi's educational and professional qualifications

Adejobi said Amadi obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education (Biology) and a Master’s Degree in Education both from the prestigious University of Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also noted that the new DIG is a versatile police officer with several certificates and professional courses from both Nigeria and abroad.

According to Adejobi, the new DIG until his recent posting was a directing staff at theNational Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, Jos.

He added:

"The Inspector-General of Police has charged the senior officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring top-notch delivery of policing services to members of the public."

Also, the postings and redeployments are with immediate effect.

Abductors of Abuja monarch tell family members what to do to raise money for his ransom

Abductors of an Abuja traditional leader, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, had directed members of his family to sell his house.

The abductors said that proceeds from the house sale should be sent to them as a ransom for the release of the traditional leader.

Family members have also said that the house in which Shamidozhi lives is not even worth N5 million compared to the N20 million be demanded by the kidnappers.

Police raise alarm as 'Rescue me App' gets over 10,000 fake alerts within 72 hours

The police ‘Rescue Me App’

demands of Nigerians in distress, had been faced with a major issue, fake alerts.

This development was made known by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, via a tweet on Wednesday, March 30.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the app has received over ten thousand fake emergency alerts through some citizens' prank testing services

.

Source: Legit.ng