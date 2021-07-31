A man has found himself in the dragnet of Kano moral police Hisbah after taking a woman to his home

Malam Yahaya Zakari's arrest was confirmed in a statement by the board on Friday, July 30, in Kano state

Zakari, a ''pharmacist", was said to have taken the woman to his home after she came to his store to buy drugs

Zakari who is a pharmacist was said to have taken the lady to his house located at Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis.

According to a statement issued by the board in Kano on Friday, July 30, the man was arrest following calls from residents of the area, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

How Zakari was arrested?

Confirming the arrest, the head of the Hisbah board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said Zakari was picked when his neighbours were uncomfortable with the way the "pharmacist" brought the lady home.

Ibn-Sina, who expressed displeasure over the incident, vowed that necessary investigation will be conducted to establish the truth, The Punch reports.

The Hisbah leader warned parents to monitor the movement of their female children closely.

