The Nigerian police has arrested one of its officers called ASP Eyitere Joseph for allegedly extorting a corps member the sum of N50k

ASP Eyitere reportedly committed the ugly act at Ile Iwe, Ejigbo Lagos state, but luck ran out of him when he was reported to his superiors

The police through Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed the erring officer's name, photograph and command

In an effort to name and shame erring officers, the Nigerian police has arrested one ASP Eyitere Joseph who allegedly extorted the sum of N50k from a corps member. ASP Eyitere's photo has been released on Twitter.

He was said to have committed the ugly crime at Ile Iwe, Ejigbo, Lagos state but things got out of hand as someone made a tweet, reporting him to his superiors.

ASP Eyitere Joseph in police net for extortion. Photo credit: @princemoye!

Source: Twitter

Erring Nigerian police officer put to shame

The police through its spokesman, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it has warned the DPO under whose command the erring officer serves.

The tweet reads:

"ASP Eyitere Joseph, in connection with this case, has been arrested in Lagos. He is being investigated and queried for further disciplinary actions.

"He is attached to Meiran Division, and d DPO Meiran Division has been warned for the first time, if such happens again, she will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law. We will always act and deliver as expected. We have promised to name and shame.

"How would a father extort a corps member? Too bad, and we condemned that in totality. Thanks."

See the tweet below:

Social media users react

The arrest of ASP Eyitere has generated reactions. Here are some of them:

@Candy77438132 said:

"The lasting solution to this problem is sack any DPO under whose watch his men misbehaves."

@BAdewaleJames commented:

"For the first time, I see something you’ve done that I really commend you for. Actions speak louder. We can’t stress it enough, police the police. Let’s have internal affairs police too that only police the police and are not involved with the public. That’s how we get better!"

