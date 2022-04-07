Police authorities in Lagos have arrested three traffic robbers around the Oshodi area of the state

In a post shared on its official Facebook page, the Force disclosed that the operation was successfully carried out on Tuesday, April 5, by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad

The suspects during the parade confessed they belong to a cult group and met their waterloo during an operation on their second victim

On Tuesday, April 5, the Nigerian Police arrested three robbery suspects and recovered a Beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition at a Toyota bus-stop near Oshodi, Lagos.

This disclosure was made known on Thursday, April 7, through a post shared on the official Facebook page of the Rapid Response and confirmed by the Lagos state police command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the command, a tip-off from Lagosians to the RRS officers who were on routine patrol along Ladipo and Oshodi, aided their arrest.

Police traffic robbers in Lagos state. Photo credit: Rapid Response (Lagos State Police Command)

Source: Facebook

The suspects

Preliminary investigations by the Force revealed the suspects are members of Aro–Baga cult group.

The suspects are:

Omuyibo Goddey aged 32, alias Aro Ghetto Boy Destiny Nwanga aged 27, alias Aro Smiling God and Ebuka Igwe aged 23, alias Aro Do or Die.

How they were caught

Goddey disclosed that they were on the verge of robbing their second victim when the RRS patrol team arrived on the scene.

A swift follow-up on the arrest led the RRS to their converging point at No. 7 Alhaji Monsuru Street, Ijegun, where two other suspects were arrested.

Police report

Further investigations revealed that Nwanga repairs fuel pump at Ladipo Spare Part Market; Omuyibo works as a welder while Igwe deals in illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed the commander of the RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to transfer the three suspects and exhibits to the CP’s special squad for further investigation and prosecution.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the unit and commended the Force for their swift response and urged them to expand their investigations.

Luckiano O. Nnawuihe John said

"Good one guys, please expand your investigations I'm sure you'll get the others."

Legunsen Babatunde wrote

"Rapid Response, the only unit in the Nigeria Police Force that is still functioning well. You guys are the only hope we have left."

Mohammed Yakubu

"RRS GOD bless u guys for saving Lagos State."

Igboelina Ernest said

"Well done RRS you are doing a great job in Lagos and I still want you to look into that Toyota bus stop very well because people are being robbed there every night."

Jessica Kpolugbo Osuere said

"Well done guys. They are all over Lagos harrassing pple in traffic. Pls spread your dragnet."

Emmanuel Adebayo said

"Those guys with their evil agenda will come to destroy Lagos, kudos to RRS."

