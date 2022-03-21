Few days after his inauguration as the sixth governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has made three new appointments

Among others, Governor Soludo appointed Richard Nwora Madiebo, Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service

The Anambra state governor had earlier on his inauguration day announced three key appointments

Awka, Anambra state - Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has announced three more appointments, The Punch reported.

According to a statement in Awka, on Monday, March 21, the three new appointees are:

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has announced three new announcements. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi, Chief of Staff to the Governor Mr Richard Nwora Madiebo, Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service; AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd.), Special Adviser on Security to the Governor

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng notes that this makes a total of six appointments made so far by the governor, having made three on his inaugural day as a governor on Thursday, March 17.

The governor had earlier on Thursday, announced Prof. Solo Osita Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Sir Chukwudi Okoli, Accountant General, Mr Chinedu Nwoye, Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

He had also promised to send the list of his commissioners to the House of Assembly in the next week, according to the statement published by the Anambra Broadcasting Service.

Governor Soludo hits ground running, to begin work at Anambra's largest slum

In another report, Soludo on Friday, March 18, stated that his administration will begin its urban renewal effort from Okpoko, considered the largest urban slum in the state.

The governor who was sworn in on Thursday, March 17, vowed that it is a matter of beginning charity from home to start the move from the weakest link.

He noted that the people of the area need much more than money, noting that they need a good standard of living.

Soludo is a blessing to Anambra state, says Innocent Chukwuma

Meanwhile, a prominent Anambra indigene, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has described Soludo as a blessing to the state.

Chukwuma known as the biggest vehicle manufacturer and chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, (IVM), expressed confidence that the administration of Soludo will build on the legacies of the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Source: Legit.ng