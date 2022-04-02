Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has repealed its sit-at-home order in southeastern Nigeria and described the cancellation as an effort to embrace peace talks iniated by the Anambra state government.

It was gathered that IPOB agreed to the appeal by the state government and traditional rulers to return calm to Igboland.

The feat was also brought about by the efforts of Igbo stakeholders and religious leaders, The Nation reports.

This welcome development was disclosed by the chairman of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, after a crucial meeting in Awka on Saturday, April 1.

Achebe, who is also the Igwe of Onitsha, said the resolution is the outcome of a series of meetings with stakeholders on the position of the agitators.

As the monarch put it, after the meeting, the group placed a call to all its members to embrace peace.

His words:

“We call on all who had taken the way of gun to put down their guns and take up the olive leaf from the government to better themselves."

Source: Legit.ng