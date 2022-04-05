The Ondo state block of the Department of State Service (DSS) is set to arraign six persons to court for kidnapping toddlers

DSS said the gang of kidnappers was apprehended in Akure after a joint operation with the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the incident, the deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa urged residents to be vigilant as he reassured residents of their safety

Ondo, Akure - A nursing mother and five others have been arrested and paraded by the Department of State Service (DSS) for kidnapping toddlers in Akure, Ondo state, DailyTrust reports.

Reacting to the arrest, the Ondo sate DSS director, Jonathan Kure stated that the notorious gang was specializing in the kidnap of infants between the ages of two and four years.

Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa assured residents of Akure of adequate safety and urged them to be vigilant.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the notorious gang of kidnappers was tracked down following an intelligence gotten over their operations.

Kure also disclosed that the operation that led to their apprehension was a joint operation with the Nigerian Army.

It was also gathered that the nursing mother who was also part of the gang was the spouse of one of the gang members.

The DSS director revealed that the woman was in charge of keeping the ammunition that they use during their hideous operation.

DSS to arraign suspects in court

However, the Ondo state block of the Department of State Service (DSS) said that upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspects will be standing before the court for trial.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include laptops, cash, and locally-made guns.

Also reacting to the incident, the deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said there will be adequate security within the area as he assured residents of their safety.

He also charged house owners to checkmate and screen prospective tenants before given them accommodation.

