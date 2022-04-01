No fewer than four youths have reportedly have been killed by thunderstorm in Ago Dada, in Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP gathered the youths were killed on Wednesday evening during a rainfall in the village.

A source informed our correspondent that the death of the youths triggered a protest in the village on Thursday, which resulted in the death of an elderly man and the destruction of properties by the irate youths.

According to the source, the grouse of the youths was that the four youths who were killed by thunderstorm were all non-indigenes.

He further stated that the non-indigenes in the village, who were angered by the incident, decided to attack the indigenes and equally destroy their properties.

“The youths of the village took up arms this morning (Thursday) which resulted in the killing of an elderly man in the village. The grouse of the youths was that the four youths killed were all non-indigenes. Some buildings belonging to Akure indigenes were vandalised,” he explained.

Confirming the development when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but denied there was protest in the village.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng